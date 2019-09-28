As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Share Price Declined, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Position by $4.89 Million; As Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $685,790

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 32,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 460,513 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) by 77.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc analyzed 48,914 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 14,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 63,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowe's Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Is SYNNEX's (NYSE:SNX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance" on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe's Companies – Seeking Alpha" published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha" on September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 14,025 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Altrinsic Advsr Lc has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bb&T Corp holds 167,778 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 85,920 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 115,909 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap invested in 5,269 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 10,031 shares. Parsec Fincl Management holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 232,851 shares. 7,800 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.24% stake. Hanson Doremus Mngmt owns 618 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8,263 shares to 13,763 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 44,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 10.07 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 75,000 shares to 442,000 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 28,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).