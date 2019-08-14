As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Market Value Declined, Markston International Has Decreased by $479,600 Its Holding; Holder Eagle Capital Management Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 5.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.49. About 1.94M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 28/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs invests $200 mln in France’s Voodoo; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 113,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 118,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 3.58M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 54,852 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability stated it has 4,364 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd reported 98,638 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,330 shares. Pacifica Cap Invs Ltd has 117,303 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). St Germain D J Company accumulated 18,449 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 538,907 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 112,509 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,451 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 40,668 shares. Private Cap Advisors holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,425 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 4.10M shares. Asset Strategies stated it has 10,536 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc holds 203,914 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Core Spaces Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldman Sachs – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares to 5.27 million shares, valued at $74.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 140,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.40M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0.29% or 8,547 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markston Intll Limited Liability Company reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cap Limited Liability reported 61,389 shares. Wills Group invested in 0.19% or 2,506 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Com owns 738 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,453 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartline Corp owns 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,010 shares. 3,547 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Co has 20,170 shares. 8.72 million are held by D E Shaw. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPC’s Near-Term Outlook Is Weak – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are IDACORP, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IDA) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares to 74,025 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).