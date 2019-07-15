As Lowes Companies (LOW) Market Valuation Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Position by $13.61 Million; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut by $741,000 Its Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 124,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, up from 396,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $108.02. About 3.38 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,115 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 13,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 190,675 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,670 shares to 2,170 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,553 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.47M shares. Proshare stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,955 shares. E&G LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,900 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y stated it has 8,387 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 1,962 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Lc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,823 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 13,583 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smithfield stated it has 12,413 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 6,449 shares.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28 million for 17.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.