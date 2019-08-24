As Lowes Companies (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $831,561; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Raised Position

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 294,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, down from 302,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares to 27.26 million shares, valued at $169.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,536 shares to 24,109 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 81,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

