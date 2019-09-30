As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Stake by $1.08 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Cut Holding by $524,020

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 10,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 178,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 188,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 3.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mngmt invested in 3.06% or 396,281 shares. D E Shaw & Communication owns 6.10 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 127,772 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc owns 22,305 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc owns 159,677 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 15,747 shares. Spc, a Maryland-based fund reported 43,883 shares. First Western Cap reported 4.42% stake. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,682 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust has 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 155,688 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.36% or 33,183 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.74% or 51,163 shares in its portfolio. Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,007 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Company holds 151,744 shares. 43,250 were reported by Cacti Asset Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,650 shares to 33,606 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.