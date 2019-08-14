As Lowes Co (LOW) Stock Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Position by $2.47 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Raised by Lyons Wealth Management Llc

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.16% or 106,120 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors invested in 341,878 shares. Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 8,947 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.19% or 282,145 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Company Lc holds 449,809 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Golub Grp Inc reported 15,725 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 5,589 shares. S R Schill And, a Washington-based fund reported 330,493 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 68,772 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Fernwood Mgmt Llc reported 8,038 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Graybill Bartz And Assoc Ltd accumulated 13,665 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Company reported 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,692 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has invested 3.45% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.53% or 9,092 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 62,925 shares. Northstar Group Inc owns 3,123 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Apriem has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,215 shares. 22,305 were reported by Greylin Invest Mangement. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 66,977 shares. Hilton Lc holds 912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 68,334 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 109,893 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & holds 23,150 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.5% or 10,419 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Ltd Liability invested in 7,215 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,829 shares to 56,447 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).