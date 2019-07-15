As Lowes Co (LOW) Share Value Rose, Mrj Capital Has Decreased by $577,700 Its Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 74,321 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 133,116 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.07% or 2.50M shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 10,234 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 0.02% or 17,648 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0.09% or 927,816 shares. Barnett reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cobblestone Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 16,611 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 13,928 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 402 shares stake. Cohen Mngmt holds 0.47% or 73,840 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 9,132 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 0.04% or 12,680 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 619,405 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 32,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 937 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 24,730 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.17% stake. Hourglass Ltd Co owns 4,485 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 1,800 were accumulated by Karpus Mngmt. Cannell Peter B & reported 521,785 shares. 5,576 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Roberts Glore And Commerce Il has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 65,101 shares. Moreover, Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.35 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 2,932 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 20,531 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 3,547 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.