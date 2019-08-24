As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Lowered Its Position by $613,779; As Stag Industrial (STAG) Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $359,861

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 660,989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 673,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 13,105 shares to 248,273 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,184 shares. 368,801 are owned by Endurance Wealth Inc. Bollard Gp Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,088 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Massachusetts-based Aristotle Boston Limited Co has invested 1.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Ameritas has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Caxton Lp stated it has 10,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 8,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 81,878 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 964,039 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 14,307 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 17,900 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.24% or 90,513 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.6% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 63,350 shares.

