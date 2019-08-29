As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.78 Million; Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 11.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69 million, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 78,291 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These charts warn that there is something wrong with the American consumer – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Com invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Macquarie Grp accumulated 7.42 million shares. Mufg Americas Holding has 0.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 84,900 are held by Prospector Prns Ltd. Alpha Windward Limited Co owns 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,292 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 7.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barnett And invested in 0.24% or 3,883 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 23,341 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 17,819 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ledyard Fincl Bank invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.98 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 159,404 shares or 2.69% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Mngmt LP has invested 0.2% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,159 shares. Novare Cap Management Lc holds 0.28% or 65,904 shares in its portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership owns 7,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 2.86 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 308,647 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 136 shares. First Eagle Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250,000 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP reported 975,000 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 130,743 shares.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar Energy +3% on St. Eustatius terminal divestiture and mixed Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NuStar gets first Permian crude shipment at Corpus Christi export terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NuStar Energy (NS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. NuStar Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.