As Lowes Co (LOW) Share Price Declined, Mrj Capital Has Lowered by $577,700 Its Stake; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Holder Chatham Capital Group Raised Its Holding by $576,544 as Market Value Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 295,464 shares traded or 139.40% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 31,185 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 5.32 million shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 50,528 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 102 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 18,124 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 57,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 1,420 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares to 257,464 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,162 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.28% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. 3,386 are held by Philadelphia Tru. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 0.26% stake. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.03 million shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Communications has 0.67% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 5,842 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hap Trading invested in 23,975 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Paragon Cap Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,695 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,740 shares. Arrow Fincl has 7,085 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.