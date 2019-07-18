As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Market Valuation Rose, American National Insurance Company Has Cut by $10.78 Million Its Position; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake by $634,158

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 1.53M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 258,636 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,319 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

