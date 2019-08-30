As Lowes Co (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.04 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 3.32M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 38,708 shares to 754,696 shares, valued at $31.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,848 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Serv Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,484 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,727 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 17,570 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Missouri-based Fincl Svcs has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Indiana-based Old Natl Comml Bank In has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 11,806 are held by Central Bancshares Tru. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 42,300 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc Markets reported 744,770 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.42% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 117,522 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has 1.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

