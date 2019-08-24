As Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Stock Value Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $477,337

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 51,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 972,724 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72 million, up from 921,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 67.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 7,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE) by 7,293 shares to 574,597 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,714 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 1,029 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 32,127 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Carroll Assoc holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 308,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 82,555 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 5,466 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.05% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 553 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 9,511 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Merian Glob (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

