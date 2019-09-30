As Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Share Price Rose, Patten & Patten Lifted Stake by $461,500; Fil LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Store Cap (STOR) as Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 17,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 100,305 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 82,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 1.22M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.62 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 773,938 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 40,499 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 84,306 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Burney reported 78,335 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 11,033 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 9,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Comerica Bank owns 107,209 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 16,928 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 15,736 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,469 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,299 shares to 43,860 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 113,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,503 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LP Names Nicole C. Daniel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital: A Wasting Asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 13.88M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 101,752 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has 74,495 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 8,100 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fil Ltd holds 0.02% or 350,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us reported 2.62M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,008 shares. Westpac owns 400,139 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 759 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 6,800 shares stake. Phocas Fincl holds 40,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.05% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 904,925 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.78 million shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $136.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 160,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).