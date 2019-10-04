As Louisiana Pac (Put) (LPX) Market Value Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Main Street Research Has Raised Holding

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 703.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 63,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 72,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) (LPX) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 473,700 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42M, down from 580,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 2.82M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,451 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Bollard Group Lc stated it has 5,870 shares. 901 were reported by Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Lc. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 1,474 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,282 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.32M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Essex Mngmt Communications Lc holds 57,537 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 8,500 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 218,219 shares. West Oak Lc stated it has 13,563 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.64% or 357,102 shares. Dock Street Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.23% or 3,176 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 280,600 shares to 481,200 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 63,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.41M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 25,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 36,499 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.26M shares. Adage Cap Gru Limited Company accumulated 2.82 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 529,761 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 252 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 2.17 million shares. 30,768 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc. Lazard Asset Ltd Company accumulated 10,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 8,741 shares. Key Hldgs (Cayman) accumulated 41,873 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 657,086 shares. Waratah Advisors Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,057 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).