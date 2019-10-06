As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Holding; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 12,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 41,873 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 54,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 1.52M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 121.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.41 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 556,489 shares to 756,489 shares, valued at $116.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 435,723 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 89,593 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 49,667 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 606 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 167,930 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Company holds 0.02% or 8,776 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Wellington Gru Llp owns 5.83 million shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 38,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York holds 76,127 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 28,813 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 100,305 shares. Systematic Management LP reported 6,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 547,686 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 9,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 110,200 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,754 shares. Central National Bank And reported 10,956 shares. Coastline has 2,470 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Tru Na reported 3,384 shares stake. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company invested 2.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whitnell & invested in 3.04% or 89,132 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 359,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Company stated it has 4.26% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,702 shares to 232,784 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 35,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWN).