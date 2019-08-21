As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Holding; Carlson Capital LP Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 596,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 54,783 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 651,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 378,637 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 948.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 355,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 392,784 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33M, up from 37,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 4.06M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares to 7.32M shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 346,016 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 511 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 13,841 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 30,000 shares. Smith Asset Gru Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,470 shares. Clark Estates New York reported 141,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 495,000 are held by Gabelli Funds. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 185,402 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 73,901 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 1.22 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 111,172 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 71,131 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,220 were reported by Sky Grp Incorporated Lc. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.38% or 56,730 shares. Charter Trust Comm holds 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 97,302 shares. Hwg Holding LP owns 56,161 shares. Highland Cap LP reported 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Plc owns 11.97 million shares. Ajo Lp reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.67M shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.79 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc holds 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 414,611 shares. Temasek Hldg (Private) Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Management has invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Services Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 136,530 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 207,888 shares.