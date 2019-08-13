As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut by $516,864 Its Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT) Has Cut by $312,800 as Valuation Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 413,846 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 96,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 820,553 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares to 693,478 shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares to 54,145 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 152,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 11,038 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 56,722 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 75,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Lorber David A has invested 1.19% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.15M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 70,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 545,671 shares. Fund Sa invested in 894,810 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 25,330 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 56,058 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 22,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Lsv Asset Management reported 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 39,761 shares.