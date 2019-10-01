As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stock Price Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Cut Stake by $4.51 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted by $2.01 Million Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 638,037 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, down from 811,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 1.86 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 32.91 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Etf (VT) by 30,875 shares to 279,056 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.41 million for 23.91 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 685,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.