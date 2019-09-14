As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Cut Position; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, down from 12.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 638,037 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, down from 811,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.71M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 27,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Co has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Andra Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 0.1% stake. Odey Asset Group Incorporated holds 0.29% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 2,755 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,585 shares. Buckingham Mngmt accumulated 54,193 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,818 shares. California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv invested in 4,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,926 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 71 shares. 1.73M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 35,093 shares. 99,822 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 5,437 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 47,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 32,518 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 606 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.26 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 38,707 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 163,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.84 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.