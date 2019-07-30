As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Market Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Boosted Stake by $5.49 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intersect Capital Increased Its Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 390,743 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 699,221 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

