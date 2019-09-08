As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Market Valuation Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted by $5.49 Million Its Stake; As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Valuation Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. It closed at $23.32 lastly. It is down 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 250,139 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 22,575 shares to 403,507 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,914 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 123,334 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 290,033 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 44,225 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,635 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 173,895 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 15,214 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 25 shares stake. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,351 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 70 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 579,236 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 273,677 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 80,945 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% or 13,480 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Acadian Asset Llc has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Parametric Llc holds 214,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.04% stake. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,114 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontfour Group Inc Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,242 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Connecticut-based Prospector Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).