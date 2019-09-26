As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Market Valuation Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Decreased by $4.51 Million Its Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Upped Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 638,037 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, down from 811,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.05 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LP Announces Acquisition of Siding Prefinisher – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hurricane Dorian May Generate a Rally in Oriented Strand Board Prices – BMO (OSB) (LPX) – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Louisiana-Pacific Boosted By A Buyback And May Be Past The Worst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 465,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 82,145 shares in its portfolio. James Research, Ohio-based fund reported 21,847 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 216,600 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 23,469 shares. 15,736 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Salem Invest Counselors holds 30 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 37,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.26M shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 11,033 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80M for 25.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.