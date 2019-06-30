As Louisiana Pac Com (LPX) Valuation Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Proshare Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Cass Information Sys (CASS) by $1.72 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (LPX) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 111,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 122,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 3.63 million shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 36,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,326 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 146,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 35,007 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 10.29% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS)

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.51M for 20.48 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

