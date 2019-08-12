As Louisiana Pac Com (LPX) Stock Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Union Bankshares Holds Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (LPX) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 111,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 122,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.91 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,306 shares to 35,042 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,382 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions owns 164,349 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Academy Cap Management Inc Tx reported 284,420 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 67,900 shares. Martingale Asset Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,076 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 503 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications stated it has 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 27,882 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 38,863 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.04% or 1,728 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bouchey Fincl Group Limited holds 0.08% or 3,760 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 459,499 shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corporation. Meyer Handelman owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Nordea Inv Management holds 182,794 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 311,312 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Company invested in 136,636 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,393 shares. 6,492 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 38,697 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 56,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,247 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,470 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 27,476 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 161,431 shares to 242,356 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 425,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp Adr New (NYSE:SNE).