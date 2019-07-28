As Louisiana (LPX) Stock Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Position by $2.35 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Cut Stake by $446,974

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 98,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 695,287 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 597,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,041 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, down from 415,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 0.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Central Retail Bank And Trust Co accumulated 26,863 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hourglass Capital Ltd Co holds 1,872 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc World Mkts reported 274,082 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ironwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 395 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 3,657 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 440,701 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 84,841 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 9 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,044 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 308,975 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 499,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Dupont Corp owns 207,080 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,393 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 6,492 shares. 35,069 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 24,474 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 80,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 2,570 shares. 41,388 were accumulated by James Invest Research Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 209,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 448,314 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 214,493 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 38,697 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 548,767 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,805 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT).