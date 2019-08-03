As Louisiana (LPX) Share Price Rose, U S Global Investors Has Cut by $398,400 Its Stake; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shares Rose, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Position by $9.29 Million

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.97M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) by 88.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 33,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 37,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.01M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 27/03/2018 – Tesla is defending its Autopilot technology as investigators probe a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV; 19/03/2018 – Is Tesla coming to Israel? Elon Musk appears in Jerusalem bar ‘burning absinthe’; 30/03/2018 – Tesla/Elon Musk: the sun king; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated; 14/03/2018 – Tesla says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.69 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 76.85% or $0.83 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.87 million for 25.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

