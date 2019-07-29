As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stock Value Declined, North Run Capital LP Has Increased Stake by $702,000; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut Holding by $16.88 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 544,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.64M, down from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 23,751 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $749.18M for 8.17 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.