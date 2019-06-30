As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Its Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Stake by $775,000; Stock Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 30,582 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 2.19 million shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020

