As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Market Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Increased Position by $625,600; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed by $3.81 Million Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 29,896 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 155,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 278,548 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares to 130,132 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 12,174 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,506 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.59% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 287,243 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 6,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 8,492 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 13,766 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 13,307 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 13,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 11,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 4,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.73M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.