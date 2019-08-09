As Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $546,994 as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 10,708 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $963,000, down from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 520,805 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life has 1,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,353 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 49,435 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce Llc reported 134,221 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 56,827 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 77,923 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 604 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 99,185 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,252 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com holds 8,143 shares. 352 were reported by Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Ghp Advisors owns 12,991 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Qs Lc holds 11,408 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $237.04 million for 14.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest guidance cut a surprise – KeyBanc – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Presents at Annual 2019 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACMA notifies Quest Diagnostics of unauthorized access – Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,841 shares to 444,003 shares, valued at $35.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.81M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22,625 shares to 57,735 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 68,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel invested in 57,165 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 15,460 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Filament Llc holds 0.15% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 5,446 shares. 8,313 were reported by Virtu Fincl Lc. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 13,498 shares. Da Davidson And owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6,641 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 300 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,150 were reported by Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com. 390 are owned by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Riverhead Capital Ltd invested 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Anchor has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 97,500 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EPAM Systems (EPAM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.