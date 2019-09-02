As Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Its Position; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder First Merchants Trimmed Its Stake by $576,768

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 78,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.54M for 15.62 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 20,488 shares to 32,356 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 48,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 122,802 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 3,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 81,742 shares. Voya Invest Lc invested in 0% or 21,333 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 610 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 79,685 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 53,025 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 32,605 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,900 shares. 9,039 are owned by Bbt Llc. Ubs Asset Americas holds 56,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (NASDAQ:FRME) by 73,829 shares to 254,080 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.