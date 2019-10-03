As Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Increased Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Holds Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 21,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 4.59M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WANTS ASSET MGMT TO BE LARGER PART OF FIRM: CEO; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MLN VS $609 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-APAC CEO CHRISTIANSON TALKS ON BTV; 17/05/2018 – James Gorman to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley chief hails `exceptional’ trading in record profit

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 29,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 21,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 107,204 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quanex Building Products Appoints Meredith Mendes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Named Top Companies Leader for Women Technologists by AnitaB.org – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley – Now’s Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares to 98,616 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,476 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 29,687 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,757 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Lc holds 1.97 million shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.04% or 166,124 shares. 11,672 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth Management. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13,350 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Burney reported 20,539 shares. Diligent Limited Liability stated it has 17,011 shares. D E Shaw Communications Inc owns 5.11 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 693,848 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 9,778 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.04% or 17,462 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 90,568 shares in its portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 42,720 shares to 49,776 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 5,696 shares. 228,820 were reported by Principal Group Inc. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smithfield Trust invested in 190 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 38,430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 6,546 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Coastline owns 4,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.04% or 2,613 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 42 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 0.16% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).