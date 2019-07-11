As Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Holding; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 181,942 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 14.04 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 110 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Indaba Management Ltd Partnership reported 308,300 shares. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameritas Prtn Inc stated it has 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Prudential Fincl reported 610,767 shares. Wedge L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 6,403 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 204,946 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest Group Inc has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 452,363 are owned by .

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Enters Oversold Territory (LOGM) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn’s GoToMeeting and Bold360 Win Gold Stevies® from the 2019 American Business Awards® – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 20,402 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 24,440 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Miles Capital holds 44,633 shares. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 41,943 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 6.17M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,898 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 111,810 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.1% or 267,952 shares. 836,870 were reported by Dupont Corporation. Primecap Ca accumulated 0.08% or 2.72 million shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv has invested 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Truepoint holds 0.05% or 15,028 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 13.86M shares. 5.22M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. 68,000 are owned by Opus Invest.