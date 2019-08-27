As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $477,600; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Stake in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) by $374,739

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 251,855 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 312,251 shares traded or 95.52% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 13,406 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust holds 445 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 55,530 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 31,925 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 9,542 shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 1,500 shares. John G Ullman Associates holds 40,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Private Trust Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 10,880 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Whitnell invested in 1.76% or 195,012 shares. A D Beadell Counsel reported 37,142 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 9,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Finance Services Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 5,897 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. 110 shares valued at $2,441 were bought by Paquette Jennifer on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 10,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ami Asset Corp reported 0.7% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 189 shares. Assetmark invested in 47 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 56,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,963 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 31,256 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 31,955 shares. Comm Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 26,544 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 9,644 were accumulated by Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Co.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,405 shares to 55,491 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37M for 16.46 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.