As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Raised Holding by $7.53 Million; Hoegh Lng Partners LP (HMLP) Holder Huber Capital Management Cut Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (HMLP) by 82.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 451,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,270 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 548,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 28,005 shares traded. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has risen 7.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE REVENUE DAYS FOR HÖEGH GIANT AND HÖEGH GALLANT, WHILE COMMISSIONING,; 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q EPS 56c; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG CEO: IN GOOD POSITION TO SECURE LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR FSRU NEWBUILD NUMBER 9 BEFORE YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Exits Hoegh LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN A TENDERING MARKET WITH SOLID DEMAND FOR LNG AND MANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $ 0.56

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 128,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 22,927 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,802 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 19,415 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 31,256 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wedge Capital L LP Nc stated it has 6,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,293 shares. 13D Limited Liability Co owns 0.5% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,663 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 44,803 shares. Oberweis Asset invested in 0.06% or 3,500 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: OSIZ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn, Dolby Team Up to Enrich Video Conferencing Events – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Unveils Expanded Bold360 AI-Powered Customer Engagement Suite – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HMLP’s profit will be $12.28M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

More notable recent HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link’s 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in London, UK – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP Announces the Amendment by HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd. of its Time Charter with EGAS for the HÃ¶egh Gallant – PR Newswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “2 Small-Cap Shipping Stocks to Buy – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: March 04, 2019.