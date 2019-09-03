As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Holding by $7.53 Million; Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Com (BRSS) by $861,832 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,348 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 108,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 60.83% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc owns 83 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 859,155 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 97,500 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc stated it has 13,336 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 2,022 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 18,340 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,500 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 15,460 shares. 26,273 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,520 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 129,509 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 1,904 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) or 171,644 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 47,343 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,318 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 350,661 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 10,615 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 29,341 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Moreover, Century has 0.04% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 62,400 shares.