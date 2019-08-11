As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Position by $275.13 Million; Trellus Management Company Holding In Plantronics New (PLT) Was Has Upped

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 60335.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 3.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.93M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.19% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 849,682 shares traded or 74.73% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,545 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S had bought 3,569 shares worth $165,086.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 31,100 shares to 69,475 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 799,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

