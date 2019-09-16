As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 99,887 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 29,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 21,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 165,536 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 184,486 shares. Schroder Investment Group stated it has 12,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,773 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 182 shares. Css Ltd Il has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Point72 Asset Management LP has 20,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv owns 32,281 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 6,416 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 14,146 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 9,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 101,738 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Llc has 1.49% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Amer Intl Group Inc invested in 183,683 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Internation by 65,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Group by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,850 shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthsouth Corp by 25,022 shares to 44,322 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 18,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications stated it has 15,903 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 28,008 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Hldgs reported 1 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 15 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,842 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8,800 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has 0.07% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 3,436 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Communications Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,991 shares. Hilton Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 280 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 36 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 15,890 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings.