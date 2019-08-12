As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined, Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Its Position; Scout Investments Lowered Centene (CNC) Position as Stock Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 74,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 243,483 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 317,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 692,525 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 15,314 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.33 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

