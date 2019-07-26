As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Trex Co (TREX) Position by $382,775 as Share Value Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 379,492 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1002.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 965,503 shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 32,000 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Trust Communications holds 908 shares. Kessler Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fiera Capital accumulated 49,896 shares. 2,906 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. Bbt Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,146 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 12,169 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Signaturefd Limited Co reported 950 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 37,662 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% or 266,143 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 115 shares. Piedmont holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 3,351 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 189 shares.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,395 shares to 1,230 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,340 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Indaba Capital Mngmt LP invested 5.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Swiss Bancorporation holds 93,200 shares. 38 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. D E Shaw & accumulated 178,882 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 610,767 shares. Ent Financial Serv has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 7,163 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 6,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alyeska Invest Grp LP holds 1.99% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 1.78 million shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 11,564 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Signaturefd has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oppenheimer reported 10,155 shares.

