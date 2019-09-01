As Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed by $64.00 Million Its Position; Career Education (CECO) Holder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Cut Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 201,388 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 107,634 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4.03 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 4.27M shares. 20,634 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. 805 were reported by Meeder Asset. Int Grp holds 51,569 shares. 51,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 38,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Parametric Assoc Limited Com has 196,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability reported 241,535 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc reported 8,642 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation has 12,478 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 5,867 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 0.21% stake. 20,551 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Smith Asset Gp Lp holds 7,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 33,724 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma invested in 0.01% or 226,159 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 78,328 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. 5,848 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company. Mngmt holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has 34,825 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 144,719 are owned by Sei Invs. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% or 9,886 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $50.71M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).