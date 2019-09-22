As Logmein (LOGM) Share Value Declined, Fisher Asset Management Has Upped by $543,193 Its Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Welch Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 147,117 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.14M, down from 149,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 80,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 72,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Releases Grasshopper Connect for Small Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce (CRM) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups FY20 Revenue View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 89,681 shares to 758,016 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,508 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 450 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc. First Manhattan invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 111,590 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 9,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21 are owned by Ent. Aqr Cap Management reported 506,015 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 497,873 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Victory Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 799,150 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sei Invs Com has 135,533 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf by 14,033 shares to 281,191 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 4.63 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 777 shares stake. Grimes & holds 3,531 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv holds 0.23% or 1,804 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 0.11% or 1.37M shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc has 17,916 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 156,515 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 169,591 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 1,062 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Company has 4,862 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1.77% or 58,560 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd has invested 1.33% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Moore And invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 3,458 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.