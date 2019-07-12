As Logmein (LOGM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased by $64.00 Million Its Stake; As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Increased Holding by $36.10 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $222.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 108,881 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Parkwood Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,914 shares. Cap Research Investors holds 0.25% or 4.06 million shares. 773 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Night Owl Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.62% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 37,968 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.02% or 15,138 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd has 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 375,569 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,586 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,935 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 98,074 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.36% or 62,362 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,539 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Co holds 0.6% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 9,983 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.08% or 10,604 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. The insider DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 911 shares worth $150,233. 1,800 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $296,776 were sold by Stankey Michael A.. 6,370 shares valued at $1.05 million were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5. Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold $573,755 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. Dermetzis Petros had sold 3,461 shares worth $570,465.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.12% or 142,568 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 200,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,500 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.69M shares. Northern has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Captrust Finance Advsr owns 4 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4.69M shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,416 shares. Nordea Management invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 610 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 56,536 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap has invested 0.31% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.66 million for 22.26 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.