As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Cut by $70.54 Million Its Stake; As First Financial (THFF) Valuation Rose, First Financial Trimmed by $532,980 Its Stake

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 13,192 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 99.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 892,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 898,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 218,327 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.40M for 16.25 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 8,300 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bus Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 18,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,142 shares, and has risen its stake in American Software Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMSWA).