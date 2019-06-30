As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, Rk Capital Management Trimmed Position by $19.03 Million; Financial Architects Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, down from 357,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 404,884 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,645 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept reported 76,059 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr reported 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,859 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Grp Inc reported 52,521 shares. James Investment Research accumulated 134,997 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 33.60 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate accumulated 0.49% or 16,692 shares. Rech Invsts holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.49 million shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability has 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,973 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 20,273 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.38% or 275,345 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 59.28 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co owns 3.34 million shares. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (Prn) (MDY) by 40,342 shares to 398 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 18,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,185 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 70,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Tarbox Family Office holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.14% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 85,208 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 5,096 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 1.67 million shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 421 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 10,500 shares. 36 were reported by Qci Asset.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares to 147,886 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

