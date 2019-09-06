As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.61 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Value Rose, Holder United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Its Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 20,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 23,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 73,510 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 758,595 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64M, down from 775,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 84,767 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 131,353 shares. Asset stated it has 8,427 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 13,189 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 70,300 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.8% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 74,064 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 56,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 67,403 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) owns 6,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 9,015 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 11,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 0.03% or 6.53 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Smithfield holds 0% or 195 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.01% or 42,828 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 13.66 million shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86 million for 17.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 19,570 shares to 38,184 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 17,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.87 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Management Ltd invested in 237,162 shares. 20,000 are owned by Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability. Advisory Services reported 263 shares stake. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 33,086 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 18,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance stated it has 11,706 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 92,641 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset reported 3,500 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Da Davidson invested in 6,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 3,620 shares. American accumulated 101,593 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22,684 shares to 115,453 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 36,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Inc (NYSE:KSU).