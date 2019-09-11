As Logmein (LOGM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Copeland Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Holding

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 209,214 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 77,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 237,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 159,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 154,404 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,329 shares to 5,947 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 20,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,034 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

