As Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Shares Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $677,100; Pgt Innovations Com (PGTI) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Its Holding by $706,560 as Shares Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc Com (PGTI) by 218.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 44,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 64,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 20,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 297,484 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 52.07% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 115,963 shares to 236,188 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 14,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Financial Bank Trust owns 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,905 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wells Fargo Mn owns 153,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,121 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 6,350 shares. 280 were accumulated by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability. Brookstone Mgmt has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6,842 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Assetmark accumulated 47 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 799,150 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.73M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,033 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 4,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New Com (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21,447 shares to 43,058 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc Com (NYSE:DRQ) by 9,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,517 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).