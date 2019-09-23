As Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Shares Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Cut Its Holding; Mengis Capital Management Raised Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 366,100 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 246.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 51,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 72,614 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 20,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 5.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,739 shares to 741,341 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 14,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Champlain Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.58M shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 15,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 6,999 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 280 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 120,574 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 174 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,436 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 2,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer invested in 97,330 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.